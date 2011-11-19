Katy Perry salutes ‘My Week with Marilyn’ in new ‘The One That Got Away’ mashup

Post-millennial pop princess Katy Perry is tipping her fancy designer hat to ’50s bombshell Marilyn Monroe.

The Weinstein Company has created a video featuring footage from the upcoming film “My Week With Marilyn,” set to a hectic mashup of Perry’s latest single, “The One That Got Away.”

The remix features snippets of dialogue from the film, performed by its stars Michelle Williams (as Marilyn), Kenneth Branagh (Sir Laurence Olivier) and Eddie Redmayne, playing the assistant who spends the week with the starlet.

“Marilyn Monroe is a source of inspiration to millions worldwide,” said Perry in a statement. After having the opportunity to see the movie and fall in love all over again with Marilyn Monroe, I”m excited to find a way to share this movie that I loved so much with my fans in a special and unique way.”

“We were thrilled to hear that Katy was a fan of the film, and could not be more delighted to partner with her in a way that is relevant and exciting for both her fans and fans of Marilyn Monroe,” added TWC’s Stephen Bruno.

This seizure-inducing video clip for the mashup has more cuts in it than the “Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” teaser. Watch it below:

The video for the original version of the single is worth a look too. Meanwhile, after performing at the upcoming American music Awards, Perry is planning to take a break from music to focus on the family.

“My Week With Marilyn” opens in select cities November 23.

