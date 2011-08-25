Katy Perry stays at No. 1 on Hot 100, Lil Wayne soars onto Billboard chart

Katy Perry makes it two Fridays at No. 1 as “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” spends a second week atop Billboard”s Hot 100. Unless you”ve been under a rock, you know that the song”s ascension to No. 1 gave the California Gurl five chart toppers from “Teenage Dream,” tying it with Michael Jackson”s “Bad” as the only album to spawn a quintet of No. 1s.

She”s not the only one with good news. Lil Wayne has a very big debut as “She Will” featuring Drake zooms onto the Hot 100 at No. 3. The second single from “Tha Carter IV” charts the rapper”s highest ever debut on the Hot 100, and is his fifth title to debut in the top10 of the Hot 100. That puts him ahead of Eminem and Kanye West for the most top 10 debuts by a male artist, according to Billboard. “Tha Carter IV” will be available at midnight on Aug. 29.

Sandwiched between Perry and Lil Wayne is LMFAO”s former No. 1, “Party Rock Anthem,” which logs another week at No. 2. Maroon 5 and Christina Aguilera”s “Moves Like Jagger” falls 3-4, while Nicki Minaj”s “Super Bass” also dips one spot to No. 5.

The bottom half of the Top 10 starts with Bad Meets Everything”s “Lighters” featuring Bruno Mars,” which falls 5-6, Foster the People”s “Pumped Up Kicks,” which rises 8-7; Lil Wayne”s “How To Love,” which drops 6-8; OneRepublic”s “Good Life,” which scoots up one place to No. 9, swapping places with Britney Spears” “I Wanna Go.”

Outside of the Top 10, there are a few other notable moves on the chart. Adele”s follow-up to the massive “Rolling in the Deep,” “Someone Like You” soars 51-34 on the Hot 100. As Billboard notes, the leap is especially noteworthy because it”s rare for a ballad to breakthrough on the mainly uptempo chart these days, however Adele has seemingly rewritten the rulebook, at least as far as her songs are concerned.

Additionally, Lady Gaga”s “You And I” zooms up the charts 96-35 following last week”s bow of the video for the track.