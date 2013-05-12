Watch: Katy Perry struts onstage with the Rolling Stones for ‘Beast of Burden’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Katy Perry brought some pin-up appeal to the Rolling Stones’ Las Vegas concert on Saturday evening.

Strutting like a sex kitten in black high-heeled boots and an ultra-short two-toned skirt, the pop songstress engaged in a sexy duet with lead singer Mick Jagger on the classic Stones single “Beast of Burden,” a track from the band’s 1978 album “Some Girls.”

The “California Gurls” singer’s appearance at the show, held at the MGM Grand Arena, was just the latest in a string of appearances by other boldfaced artists on the group’s “50 and Counting” “farewell” tour including Gwen Stefani and Tom Waits. Following her onstage cameo, Perry sent out a grammatically-suspect tweet to her 36.4 million-plus followers stating:

Yes, I just did gyrated on Mick Jagger. WHAT?! #Stones50 – Katy Perry (@katyperry) May 12, 2013

You can watch all of Perry’s gyrating in the video above, and a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

“50 and Counting” tour dates:

May 15 Anaheim Honda Center

May 18 Anaheim Honda Center

May 20 Los Angeles Staples Center

May 25 Toronto Air Canada Centre

May 28 Chicago United Center

May 31 Chicago United Center

June 3 Chicago United Center

June 6 Toronto Air Canada Centre

June 9 Montreal, QC

June 12 Boston TD North Garden

June 14 Boston TD North Garden

June 18 Philadelphia Wells FargoCenter

June 21 Philadelphia Wells FargoCenter

June 24 Washington DC Verizon Center (tickets on sale Monday, May 13 at 10am)

June 29 Glastonbury Festival, UK

July 6 Hyde Park, London, UK

July 13 Hyde Park, London, UK