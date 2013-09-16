Katy Perry ties record for most No. 1s on Billboard’s Pop Songs chart

09.16.13

As Katy Perry”s “Roar” zooms its way 5-1 on Billboard”s Pop Songs radio airplay chart, Perry finds herself not only queen of the jungle (check out the video), but queen of the chart… or at least co-queen.

“Roar” becomes her 10th chart topper on the 21-year old Pop Songs chart, tying Rihanna, according to Billboard.

In third place is Pink, Billboard”s newly named Woman Of the Year, with nine.

Not only is Perry a chart topper, she”s a speedy one at that. She is the only act to take six weeks or less to send her songs to the top in eight years. Just as it took “Roar” six weeks to achieve the feat, she accomplished the same wtih “California Girls” in 2010.

As evident from the below list, women rule the chart, occupying seven of the top 10 positions.

10, Katy Perry?
10, Rihanna
9, P!nk
7, Lady Gaga?
7, Britney Spears?
6, Beyonce?
6, Mariah Carey?
6, Maroon 5
6, Bruno Mars?
6, Justin Timberlake

 

