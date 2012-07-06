Keira Knightley is center stage in new ‘Anna Karenina’ poster

#Keira Knightley
07.06.12

We’ve seen the “Anna Karenina” trailer and heard star Keira Knightley talk about the challenges of playing the title role, now take a peek at the poster for the potential award season heavyweight below.

The wintry visual is in keeping with what the trailer gave us: lavish costumes and production design, a lush theatrical vibe, Knightley caught between two men (co-stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jude Law) and an overall sense of impending doom.

It also promises a “bold new vision of the epic story” from director Joe Wright.

“Anna Karenina” opens in limited release Nov. 9.

 

