Keira Knightley is center stage in new ‘Anna Karenina’ poster

We’ve seen the “Anna Karenina” trailer and heard star Keira Knightley talk about the challenges of playing the title role, now take a peek at the poster for the potential award season heavyweight below.

The wintry visual is in keeping with what the trailer gave us: lavish costumes and production design, a lush theatrical vibe, Knightley caught between two men (co-stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jude Law) and an overall sense of impending doom.

It also promises a “bold new vision of the epic story” from director Joe Wright.

“Anna Karenina” opens in limited release Nov. 9.