Kellan Lutz goes from vampire to the sea in ‘War of the Gods’

The trio of the “Twilight Saga” superstars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner have all been busy with numerous movie projects since the vampire franchise took off, but could Kellan Lutz turn out to be the true hit-maker among them? Lutz plays supporting bloodsucker Emmett Cullen in the big screen adaptation of Stephenie Meyer’s popular novels, but he’s got a few other projects that should increase his starpower over the next year or so. Lutz has a key role in the reboot of “A Nightmare on Elm Street” this April and now is joining the intriguing cast of Relativity Media’s “War of the Gods.”

The period piece hopes to ride the wave of Ancient Greek nostalgia “Clash of the Titans” should spark with a tale centered on the warrior Theseus (“The Tudor’s” Henry Cavill) teaming up with the Greek gods to defeat the elder and much more sinister Titans in order to save mankind (yes, even gods get cranky in their old age). According to Variety, Lutz will play a young appearing Poseidon, god of the seas. Other cast members include Mickey Rourke and “Slumdog Millionaire’s” Frieda Pinto.

Visionary Tarsem Singh, who previously helmed “The Cell” and “The Fall,” is on board to direct. Universal Pictures will distribute and market for Relativity.

Besides the upcoming “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse,” Lutz will also the upcoming indies “Meskada” and “Warrior.”

Production on “War of the Gods” is expected to begin sometime next month.