Watch: Kellie Pickler gets ‘Tough’ in new music video

The music video for Kellie Pickler’s “Tough”, the country singer’s first single from her forthcoming third studio album, premiered today on CMT. The song itself debuted on June 13th, coming in at number 59 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

The video dramatizes the former “American Idol” contestant’s relationship with her father, who has been in and out of prison since she was a child. It initially depicts the singer as a young girl, and later as a teenager visiting him in jail. Near the end, Pickler is seen embracing her (real?) father in the present day.

The lyrics, which include the chorus “Tough/I ain’t never been nothing but tough/All my edges have

always been rough” allude to the singer’s perseverance in the face of life’s troubles. Oh Kellie, you do inspire me so!

Pickler came in sixth place on the fifth season of “American Idol”. She has so far released two albums – 2006’s Gold-certified “Small Town Girl” and a self-titled LP in 2008.

Watch the video below and let us know what you think!