Kelly Clarkson releasing new single along with first ‘Greatest Hits’

Kelly Clarkson is set to release her very first “Greatest Hits” set on Nov. 19, and new music will be coming with it.

Three new tracks have been recorded for inclusion on “Greatest Hits — Chapter 1,” including a fresh single “Catch My Breath,” out some time next week. The song was co-written by her friend and musical director Jason Halbert, produced by Eric Olson, and will be out on iTunes and other digital outlets on Oct. 16.

“It’s been a decade now since I won American Idol. Sometimes it feels longer because although it has been exciting that was a lot of pressure to have as a 19 year old girl. To own a company, lead an organization as a business woman, and be able to create music I’m proud of has been tough, but inspiring, for me,” Clarkson said in a statement about the timing of the album, and the new track. “To celebrate the strength and longevity that my fans, friends, and family have supported me with I wrote this song ‘Catch my Breath’ with one of my best friends that has seen me through everything.”

No tracklist for “Greatest Hits – Chapter 1” has been released yet, but you can judge by the title, Clarkson is still planning on other chapters to come.

Her latest studio set “Stronger” arrived last year.