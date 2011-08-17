Kelly Clarkson releasing ‘Stronger’ new album in October

08.17.11 7 years ago

Kelly Clarkson is back, and “Stronger” than ever.

The very first “American Idol” winner is returning with her fifth full-length, titled “Stronger,” which is due through her longtime home RCA on Oct. 25.

“Mr. Know It All” has been dubbed as the first single; Clarkson has scheduled a live webcast on her newly relaunched website for Aug. 30, at the end of which she’ll unveil the track. It will be available for purchase starting on Sept. 5.

This announcement comes after almost a year of multiple song leaks from her latest recording sessions. Clarkson assured fans this summer that news on her next project would arrive soon.

Two out of her four albums have made it to No. 1 on the albums chart (“All I Ever Wanted” and “Thankful”).

