Kelly Clarkson to sing National Anthem at Super Bowl; Miranda and Blake join in

01.12.12 7 years ago

Kelly Clarkson will open for Madonna at the Super Bowl on Feb. 5. To be more specific, the first “American Idol” will sing the National Anthem at the NFL championship game in Indianapolis, according to a rumor reported by the Associated Press.

And Clarkson seems to be in no hurry to deny it, even though her camp has not officially confirmed it: she retweeted a link to the AP story.

Here”s hoping she does a better job than Christina Aguilera, who bungled the lyrics and, in our mind, unfairly caught all kinds of hell. At least we knew she wasn”t lipsyncing.

Country”s top couple, Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert, will sing “America the Beautiful” as part of the pre-game program at Lucas Oil Stadium.

As we previously reported, Madonna will perform the halftime show to support her new album, “M.D.N.A.

In other Clarkson news, she starts her “Stronger” tour Friday, Jan. 13 in Mashantucket, CT and is taking requests from fans for the songlist via Twitter at #kcrequests.

