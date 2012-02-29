Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Stronger’ shows its strength on the Billboard Hot 100

Kelly Clarkson”s “Stronger” gains back its strength as the song vaults back up to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 after slipping to No. 4.

But the real story on the chart this week is the success of British boy band The Wanted, who gain their first Top 10 hit as “Glad You Came” soars 23-5. The Wanted should be very glad that “Glee” covered the song last week, helping catapult it up the chart.

Between the former “American Idol” champ and the latest recipients of “Glee”s” largesse are Adele”s “Set Fire To The Rain,” which stays at No. 2, fun.”s “We Are Young” featuring Janelle Monae, which gains three spots to rise 6-4 and last week”s No. 1, Katy Perry”s “Part of Me,” which falls to No. 4, according to Billboard.

The bottom half of the Top 10 is basically rearranging the players with no significant leaps: Rihanna”s “We Found Love” featuring Calvin Harris move 8-6, Flo Rida”s “Goo Feeling” moves 12-7, David Guetta”s “Turn Me On” featuring Nicki Minaj fires back 11-8, Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa”s “Young, Wild & Free” zips 14-9 and Minaj”s “Starships” slips one to No. 10

Why do so many tunes slide back up into the Top 10 after falling out? The Grammys. That”s why. Last week, a number of tracks saw huge digital gains following the Grammys so the chart went a little askew. Those tracks have now fallen out of the Top 10 and the previous hits have reoccupied this top 10 spots.

Also, Whitney Houston”s “I Will Always Love You,” which had climbed to No. 3 following her Feb. 11 death, dives to No. 30.

Three songs, at least of one of them destined for the Top 10, debut on the chart: B.o.B.”s “So Good” comes in at No. 11, Carrie Underwood”s “Good Girl” at No. 24 and Carly Rae Jepsen”s “Call Me Maybe” at No. 39.

