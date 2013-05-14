Kendrick Lamar drops new video and Solange collaboration

Kendrick Lamar can turn any occasion into a party.

The new video for the rapper’s low-key, but irresistibly catchy, “B*tch Don’t Kill My Vibe” even puts the “Fun” back into “funeral.”

With pals Juicy J, Schoolboy Q, and Mike Epps in tow, Lamar attends an all-white wake before embarking on a funeral convoy that features girls, champagne and music. At other points in the clip, he performs all alone in a sun-lit field (is he the one being mourned?). Lamar even gets baptized in a pool full of liquor, recalling his first hit “Swimming Pools (Dive”), with its lyrics “I got a swimming pool full of liquor/they dive in it/Pool full of liquor I’mma dive in it.”

As an added bonus, the clip ends with a preview snippet of a new Schoolboy Q song, “Man of the Year.” It’s a much more upbeat banger than the Lamar song, but it doesn’t kill the vibe — it simply cranks the party up a notch.



Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Lamar can also be heard on a re-worked track from singer/Beyonce sister Solange. She unveiled a new version “Looks Good With Trouble” with a brand new verse late in the song, courtesy of Lamar.

“Looks” was originally featured on Solange’s “True” EP, and the new version of the track can be streamed over at Nah Right.