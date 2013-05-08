Kenny Chesney claims 7th No. 1 album on The Billboard 200

Kenny Chesney has scored his seventh No. 1 album on The Billboard 200 album sales chart, as “Life on a Rock” debuts at the summit with 153,000 copies. The country star”s last album, 2012″s “Welcome to the Fishbowl,” started at No. 2, but moved 193,000 in its first week. This new album is the smallest start for Chesney since 1999″s Everywhere We Go,” which only logged 30,000 in its first week.

Last week”s chart-winner Michael Buble”s “To Be Loved” falls to No. 2 with 96,00, a 51% sales decline. Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience” sits at No. 3 (68,000, -8%), Fantasia”s “Side Effects of You” slips No. 2 to No. 4 (36,000, -60%), Macklemore & Ryan Lewis” “The Heist” flies up No. 11 to No. 5 (35,000, +24%) and Blake Shelton”s “Based on a True Story” keeps the No. 6 spot warm (35,000, -3%).

Pink”s “The Truth About Love” ascends No. 10 to No. 7 (26,000, -8%) and Bruno Mars” “Unorthodox Jukebox” moves No. 13 to No. 8 (26,000, +4%).

Randy Rogers Band”s “Trouble” is the only other debut in the top 10 this week, and it enters at No. 9 with 26,000. The country act”s last album “Burning the Day” (2010) peaked at No. 8 with 29,000.

Album sales are down 1% compared to the previous week and down 11% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 6% so far.