Kenny Chesney releasing new album in June

Country superstar Kenny Chesney is set to release his new album on BNA Records on June 19. The as-yet-untitled album will be his first since the platinum-selling “Hemingway’s Whiskey.”
“Whiskey,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, contained the No. 1 country hits “The Boys of Fall,” “Somewhere With You,” “Live A Little,” and the current single “Reality.”
Chesney leads the Academy of Country Music nominees with 9 mentions, including Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year.
He’ll also reunite with former touring partner Tim McGraw for the “Brothers of the Sun Tour,” kicking off in Tampa, FL in June. The jaunt is the first time in a decade that the two have toured together. Openers will include Chesney collaborator Grace Potter & The Nocturnals and Jake Owen.
Brothers of the Sun Tour 2012:
Sat. June 2 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
Sun. June 3 – Atlanta, GA – Georgia Dome
Sat. June 9 – Dallas, TX – Cowboys Stadium
Sun. June 10 – Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium
Sat. June 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
Sat. June 23 – Nashville, TN – LP Field
Sun. June 24 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
Sat. June 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Field
Sun. July 1 – Cincinnati, OH – Paul Brown Stadium
Sat. July 7 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
Sun. July 8 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field
Sat. July 14 – Anaheim, CA – Angel Stadium
Sat. July 21 – Denver, CO – Sports Authority Field at Mile High
TBA – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium
TBA – Cleveland, OH – Cleveland Browns Stadium
Sat. August 11 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Sun. August 12 – Washington, DC – FedExField
Sat. August 18 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
Sat. August 25 – Foxboro, MA – Gillette Stadium
