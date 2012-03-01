Kenny Chesney releasing new album in June

Country superstar Kenny Chesney is set to release his new album on BNA Records on June 19. The as-yet-untitled album will be his first since the platinum-selling “Hemingway’s Whiskey.”

“Whiskey,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, contained the No. 1 country hits “The Boys of Fall,” “Somewhere With You,” “Live A Little,” and the current single “Reality.”

Chesney leads the Academy of Country Music nominees with 9 mentions, including Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year.

He’ll also reunite with former touring partner Tim McGraw for the “Brothers of the Sun Tour,” kicking off in Tampa, FL in June. The jaunt is the first time in a decade that the two have toured together. Openers will include Chesney collaborator Grace Potter & The Nocturnals and Jake Owen.



Brothers of the Sun Tour 2012:

Sat. June 2 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Sun. June 3 – Atlanta, GA – Georgia Dome

Sat. June 9 – Dallas, TX – Cowboys Stadium

Sun. June 10 – Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium

Sat. June 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

Sat. June 23 – Nashville, TN – LP Field

Sun. June 24 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Sat. June 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Field

Sun. July 1 – Cincinnati, OH – Paul Brown Stadium

Sat. July 7 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Sun. July 8 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

Sat. July 14 – Anaheim, CA – Angel Stadium

Sat. July 21 – Denver, CO – Sports Authority Field at Mile High

TBA – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

TBA – Cleveland, OH – Cleveland Browns Stadium

Sat. August 11 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Sun. August 12 – Washington, DC – FedExField

Sat. August 18 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Sat. August 25 – Foxboro, MA – Gillette Stadium