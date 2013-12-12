Keri Russell hides in the shadows in ‘The Americans’ season 2 teaser

It turns out that being trapped in a closet with Keri Russell isn’t as fun as you thought it would be.

FX has released a short but chilling teaser for the highly-anticipated second season of “The Americans” on the show’s Facebook page, in which Russell holds a man at gunpoint.

Season 2 follows the continuing covert adventures of Soviet spys Elizabeth (Russell) and Philip Jennings (Matthew Rhys), and their unsuspecting FBI agent neighbor Stan (Noah Emmerich) as the play their Cold War games in 1980s D.C.

Watch the teaser here:

Maximiliano Hernández, Holly Taylor, and Keidrich Sellati also star.

Season 2 of “The Americans” is scheduled to premiere in February, 2014.

