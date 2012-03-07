Keri Russell pledges allegiance to FX’s ‘Americans’ pilot

#FX #The Americans
03.07.12 6 years ago
A busy spring for stars of The WB’s beloved “Felicity” continues with Keri Russell landing the lead in FX’s drama pilot “The Americans.”
Written by Joe Weisberg, with “Justified” showrunner Graham Yost attached as an executive producer, the pilot is set in the ’80s and focuses on a pair of KGB sleeper agents living in America and posing as a married couple. Per a variety of media reports — We’ll credit HollywoodReporter.com — Russell will play half of that central couple.
In addition to her four-season run on “Felicity,” Russell’s TV credits include “Into the West” and the short-lived “Running Wilde.” Russell’s features range from the Adam Sandler vehicle “Bedtime Stories” to “Waitress” to the recent Sundance flick “Goats.”
This glorious development season for “Felicity” veterans has seen Scott Speedman land on ABC’s “Last Resort” and Scott Foley select FOX’s “The Goodwin Games.”

