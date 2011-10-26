Kerry Washington lands key role in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Django Unchained’

Kerry Washington has landed the key female part in the boys’ club that is Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained.”

According to Deadline.com, the actress will play the role of Broomhilda, the slave wife of the title character (Jamie Foxx). She is brutalized and abused under the eyes of a sadistic ranch owner, Calvin Candie (Leonardo DiCaprio). Django, who learns the tools of vengeance from the bounty hunter who freed him (Christoph Waltz), is determined to free Broomhilda and exact revenge on her oppressors.

The film also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Gerald McRainey and Dennis Christopher.

Washington and Foxx also starred together in 2004’s “Ray.” She was also seen in the “Fantastic Four” films (as Ben Grimm’s love interest), and will soon appear in “A Thousand Words,” opposite Eddie Murphy.