Kesha, Carly Rae Jespen and Pink hit the 2012 American Music Awards red carpet

The stars are coming out for the 40th Annual American Music Awards.

Some of 2012’s heaviest hitters, including pop songstresses Ke$ha, Carly Rae Jepsen and Pink (all of whom are slated to perform tonight) have arrived to strut their stuff on the red carpet for the ceremony, which is being held this evening at Los Angeles’ Nokia Theater.

The show airs live tonight at 8 PM on ABC, with scheduled performers also including Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Christina Aguilera, Usher, Carrie Underwood and The Wanted.

