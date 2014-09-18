Kevin Connolly to star in a Fox fantasy football comedy pilot based on ESPN fantasy guru Matthew Berry

09.18.14 4 years ago

“Fantasy Life” stars Connolly as a regular guy who lands his dream job working in the fantasy sports department of a major sports network. It”s inspired by Berry”s bestselling book, “Fantasy Life: The Outrageous, Uplifting, and Heartbreaking World of Fantasy Sports from the Guy Who”s Lived It.”

TNT orders “Untitled Cocaine Project” from Michael Bay and Jerry Bruckheimer
Originally set up at HBO, the project is described as “a serialized character drama that brings the audience into the captivating, wild and unpredictable world of the Florida drug trade in the 1970s.”

“Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B” gets a Lifetime premiere date
The controversial film debuts Nov. 15.

