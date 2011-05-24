Kevin Costner joins ‘The Hatfields and the McCoys’ feud for History

Oscar-winner Kevin Costner (“The Untouchables,” “Dances with Wolves”) is set to star in History’s new scripted miniseries “The Hatfields and the McCoys” as the patriarch of the former family, “Devil” Anse Hatfield.

The miniseries, produced by Costner and Leslie Greif”s Thinkfactory Media, re-visits the real-life, late 19th century feud between two Southern families that got so out-of-hand that it nearly caused a war between West Virginia and Kentucky.



History’s press release also promises forbidden love, executions, a New year’s massacre and, ultimately, the intervention of the U.S. Supreme Court. Pass the popcorn!

“The Hatfields and the McCoys is a classic tale of American history,” History’s Nancy Dubuc said in the release. “These are names that are widely recognized, yet few people know the real story that made them famous. We are thrilled that Kevin Costner, one of the most iconic American actors of our time, will be starring as Devil. At History, part of our legacy – and indeed one of the reasons we are enjoying such great success right now – is our ability to look at the many stories of history through a contemporary lens. Working with Leslie Greif, I am confident that History will reacquaint viewers of our generation with this fascinating and timeless saga of courage, sacrifice and family love amid insidious plots and endless intrigue.”



“The Hatfields and the McCoys has been a passion project of mine for over 20 years, and it was realized the day I met Nancy Dubuc, she made a dream come true when she shared the same enthusiasm and vision for this epic American drama,” said Greif. “And then to be privileged and fortunate enough to have a superstar like Kevin Costner as “Devil” is beyond anything I could have imagined. And now thanks to History, this timeless and iconic tale will finally be told.”



“Everyone knows the legend of the Hatfield-McCoy feud, but few know the true story of what occurred to make the two families become mortal enemies,” added Costner. “As an avid history fan, I am thrilled to join with Leslie Greif and History in this dramatic re-telling of a classic and timeless tale that is forever immersed in the folklore of our country.”

Costner recently appeared alongside Ben Affleck and Tommy Lee Jones in the drama “The Company Men,” and will soon be seen as Pa Kent in Zach Snyder’s “Superman: Man of Steel.”

Hostory’s last original miniseries, “The Kennedys,” ended up airing on the Starz channel.

“The Hatfields and the McCoys” is set to premiere on History next year, which will be the 150th anniversary of historical feud.