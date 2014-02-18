Kevin Hart and Ice Cube are boarding ‘Ride Along 2’ at Universal

In the least surprising news of the day, Universal Pictures, Ice Cube and Kevin Hart are getting ready for “Ride Along 2.”

The two stars are closing in on deals with the studio for the sequel. Tim Story will return to direct, according to Deadline.

“Ride” finds Hart playing a fast-talking security guard whose girlfriend is the sister of a hard-nosed Atlanta cop (Cube) in the midst of an ongoing criminal investigation.

“Ride Along,” which cost a reported $25 million, opened to a huge $41.5 million and has so far earned over $120 million domestically.

The busy Hart can currently be seen in “About Last Night” and will soon appear in “Think Like a Man 2” and “The Wedding Ringer.”

He also recently signed on to appear opposite Will Ferrell in Warner Bros” “Get Hard,” so scheduling “Ride Along 2” could be tricky.

Meanwhile, Cube will next be seen in the comedy sequel “22 Jump Street.”

Are you excited for more “Ride Along”?