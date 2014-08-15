Kevin Hart vs. Dave Franco in crazy new Madden NFL 15 spot

It's been a pretty amazing year for Kevin Hart. Three hit movies and a new title for the fireplace mantle: box office superstar. 2014 hasn't been that bad for Dave Franco either. He nailed a major role in “Neighbors,” voiced a character in “The Lego Movie” and even had a memorable cameo in “22 Jump Street.” It's not shocking then that the minds behind EA Sports new marketing campaign for Madden NFL 15 recruited the duo to star in their 2014 TV spot.

Yes, I know what you're thinking, “Ugh, a commercial about a video game I don't even play or care about. Why on earth would I watch this?”

Our response, “Sure it's an ad, but it's really more like a music video spoof. And did you really think Hart would let this not be funny?”

Plus, Portland Trailblazers and potential USA Basketball PG Damian Lillard tries to show he's ready for the entertainment biz with a pivotal cameo (O.K., slight exaggeration there).

Just watch it embedded below and tell us we're wrong. Really.