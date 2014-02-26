Kevin James and Josh Gad will go gaming together in ‘Pixels’

Kevin James is about to get his game on in the upcoming “Pixels.”

The comedy star is in talks to appear opposite “Frozen” co-star Josh Gad in the Sony comedy from director Chris Columbus (“Home Alone,” the first two “Harry Potter” films), according to Deadline.

“Pixels” finds Earth under attack by videogame-obsessed aliens, who stage giant-sized re-enactments of “80s games. In a twist that recalls an episode of “Futurama,” it's up to four human gamers to save the world.

It's based on a 2010 French animated short film written and directed by Patrick Jean, which featured iconography from such arcade classics as “Space Invaders,” “Pac-Man,” “Donkey Kong,” and more.

Frequent James collaborator Adam Sandler will produce along with his Happy Madison partner Jack Giarraputo. Tim Herlihy and Tim Dowling wrote the script.

“Pixels” is expected to begin shooting sometime this summer.

“Book of Mormon” vet Gad was recently provided the voice of Olaf the snowman in Disney's hit “Frozen,” and will soon be seen in Zach Braff's “Wish I Was Here,” alongside Braff, Kate Hudson, Jim Parsons and Ashley Greene.

James' last starring vehicle, “Here Comes the Boom,” was a box office disappointment in 2011, although he starred in last year's sequel smash “Grown Ups 2,” alongside Sandler, Chris Rock and David Spade.

Watch “Pixels” here: