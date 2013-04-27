Kevin Spacey brings ‘House of Nerds’ spoof to White House Correspondents Dinner

Conan O’Brien was the headliner at the 2013 White House Correspondents Dinner tonight in Washington, but Kevin Spacey may have stolen the show. The two-time Oscar winner reprised his role as Majority Whip Francis Underwood from Netflix’s critically acclaimed drama “House of Cards” for a very special “House of Nerds” spoof for the event affectionately known to many as “Nerd Prom.”

Featuring better production values than some major awards shows, “House of Nerds” found Underwood hording tickets to the dinner from some of the biggest power brokers in Washington. It also included a mix of inside jokes that only those in the beltway would get as well as number of entertainment industry digs for the Hollywood stars in the audience. It’s incredibly produced and a wonderful reminder to the public they should watch the first season of “Cards” on Netflix if they haven’t already (and maybe a nice reminder to Emmy voters too).

You can watch the video embedded below as well as check out a photo gallery of all the stars from “Cards,” “Homeland” and “Scandal” who crashed the event.