Veiled threats highlight Netflix’s ‘House of Cards’ season two trailer

The second season of political thriller “House of Cards” is set to go live on Netflix on February 14th, but the love fest is clearly already well underway.

Yesterday morning, the Golden Globe nominations were announced and Netflix’s “House of Cards” was nominated for best television drama. Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, and Corey Stoll from the series were also nominated in acting categories (Spacey was also nominated on Wednesday for a SAG Award for his work on the show). It was, in short, a good morning for the streaming series.

Today, it is a good morning for fans of the show as the trailer for season two is available. It gives us a two minute glimpse of upcoming episodes.

What does this new trailer offer up in this glimpse? Well, probably what you would expect – political intrigue, veiled and not-so-veiled threats, schemes, and a terribly serious sounding Kevin Spacey offering up lines like “The road to power is paved with hypocrisy… and casualties.” At the very least, it certainly appears as though we can expect a lot from the season when we all sit down to binge view on the 14th.

You tell us, did you watch season one? Are you excited for season two? Are you planning on forsaking loved ones Valentine’s Day in order to watch the new season?