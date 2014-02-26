Key and Peele are coming to FX’s ‘Fargo’

In case you weren't already amused enough by the eclectic cast for FX's “Fargo,” which features Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Bob Odenkirk, Keith Carradine, Adam Goldberg, Glenn Howerton, Kate Walsh and more, the network announced on Wednesday (February 26) that Key & Peele are joining the cast.

Comedy Central stars Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele will join “Fargo” for a four-episode arc that lets them work together, playing a pair of FBI agents.

FX says that FBI partners Webb Pepper (Peele) and Bill Budge (Key) will have a violent run-in with Thornton's Lorne Malvo and will become obsessed with finding him again, bringing them into the show's main orbit in Bemidji, Minnesota.

And yes, those character names certainly sound like candidates to appear in the next East/West College Bowl. And hopefully every time Petter mentions Budge's name, it'll sound a lot like “Fudge.”

“Fargo,” a 10-episode limited series in the vein of the Coen Brothers favorite, is currently in production in Calgary. It's set to premiere on FX on April 15.

