Key & Peele Psych You Up For New Episodes With a Jam

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele are basically the White Stripes of sketch comedy. They're just a duo, but they beguile you with constant ingenuity and versatility. They're also fun as hell, and with new episodes of “Key & Peele” hitting Comedy Central on September 24, it's time once again to hyperventilate in preparation for another season of wild humor.

To get psyched for their new offerings (which were teased at Comic-Con), check out this jam. Oh, yes. Let's do this.