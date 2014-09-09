Key & Peele Psych You Up For New Episodes With a Jam

#Key and Peele #Comedy Central
09.09.14 4 years ago

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele are basically the White Stripes of sketch comedy. They're just a duo, but they beguile you with constant ingenuity and versatility. They're also fun as hell, and with new episodes of “Key & Peele” hitting Comedy Central on September 24, it's time once again to hyperventilate in preparation for another season of wild humor.

To get psyched for their new offerings (which were teased at Comic-Con), check out this jam. Oh, yes. Let's do this.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Key and Peele#Comedy Central
TAGSCOMEDY CENTRALJORDAN PEELEKeeganMichael KeyKEY & PEELEMADtv

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP