‘Kick-Ass 2’ director Jeff Wadlow teases the start of production on Twitter

It is slightly miraculous that there is a “Kick-Ass” sequel. I really like the first film, but while it did decent business, I wasn’t convinced it did enough business for them to move forward with a follow-up. Even when Mark Millar and John Romita Jr. published the sequel as a comic, it didn’t seem like any sort of guarantee.
Over the last few months, the film’s been coming into focus as they’ve started casting and as the returning cast has started talking about getting back to the characters they played in the first film. I’ve interviewed Chris as well as Aaron Johnson and Chloe Grace Moretz this summer, and they all said they were looking forward to a return to the world of the movie, but I also got a sense of caution from them, as if they were aware just how tenuous the whole idea was.
About a month ago, I finally read Jeff Wadlow’s script for the film, and as far as I’m concerned, this thing can’t get to theaters fast enough. If you didn’t like the first one, I’m not sure the sequel will change your mind, but if you did, they’re turning everything up this time. And if the new cast they’re adding is any indication, it’s going to be a much crazier movie.
Considering the first one featured Nic Cage in a “Phantom Of The Paradise” mask fighting crime and talking like Adam West, that’s saying something.
One of the major roles in the film is Mother Russia, a huge deadly bodybuilder woman who becomes the sidekick/bodyguard to the character who used to be known as Red Mist. He’s changed his name this time, though, and it’s going to be hard to write about this film without swearing nonstop. As much of a potty mouth as Millar has typically been, it feels like Wadlow ran with it and he’s tuned in to the material in the same way that Matthew Vaughn and Jane Goldman did the first time. If anything, Wadlow’s going to be able to build off the foundation of the first film and push things to some really weird and dangerous places.
One of the pieces I posted during my vacation dealt with the notion of filmmakers signing social media contracts these days, and Wadlow has take that as permission to share some very cool teases with the audience. He’s using Twitter to not only talk about his actors, but also to them. For example, earlier in the week, Chloe Moretz was in Toronto to rehearse a bit, and when she left, he sent her a photo of a Ducati motorcycle and said, “Guess what color we’re going to paint it?” He’s shown rehearsals for gunshot stunts, he’s shown some of the locations and hinted at things that might happen on them, and he’s even talked about the table read as it was going on.
The real winner, though, is the photo he just posted of Chris Mintz-Plasse looking at Mother Russia, who we can’t see completely. That look on his face is exactly the look I’d expect from someone meeting the character as written, and based on Millar’s giddy response to her screen test, whoever she is, I’m going to bet she’s one of the highlights of the film.
Principal photography on the film begins this weekend, and even though I’m in town for the Toronto Film Festival, I may see if I can sneak by just to see The MotherF**ker in action.
“Kick-Ass 2: Balls To The Wall” should be in theaters sometime in 2013.
This is a SPOILER filled question I have after reading part of the Kick-Ass 2 comic series you might be able to answer Drew:
Is the rape of Katie and the slaughter of a group of children in the draft you read? The way that material was presented in the comic was so vile and exploitative that I stopped reading the series and I certainly wouldn’t sit through a graphic representation of it on screen.
I don’t remember the comic being all that bad TBH …
just flicked through the relevant issue, it’s not like there’s pages & pages of graphic close ups or anything… I dunno, maybe I’d feel different if I had young kids or something, or maybe not, it’s only a story after all…
Rape is a serious crime that is used far too often in film and comics for cheap shock value. The addition of child slaughter made the issue feel exploitative.
I think the first film did a good job of fixing a lot of moments that were cheap shock value from the source material(Big Daddy and Hit Girl’s origin, Katie and Dave’s relationship, the final battle). I’m hoping the sequel does this as well.
Thank you for the information sir. I look forward to what they do with this movie now.
Kick-Ass was one of my all time favorite movies so to say I’m insanely excited for Kick-Ass 2 would be an understatement. But I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t worried. Mainly by the fact that Goldman and Vaughn aren’t back. I realize Vaughn will very much be a part of the production, but still. Still have high hopes though since I was a big fan of Wadlow’s Never Back Down.
I’m hoping Balls to the Wall does what Kick-Ass did, and that is improve what was in the comic. I liked Book 1 but wasn’t madly in love with it. The movie fixed about every problem I had with the book and just absolutely knocked it out of the park. I’m hoping Balls to the Wall does the same because I feel the exact same way about Book 2 as I did for Book 1.
I read in a previous interview with Chris Mintz-Plasse that the rape scene is gone (which, I agree, takes the story from dark humor to a place that makes it extremely difficult to return to the jokey atmosphere), but he didn’t want to reveal what was in its place. Then again, in the comics, the girlfriend isn’t even his girlfriend, so major changes were necessary anyway.
So, by the lack of spoilers or a proper script review, I guess the question on whether or not movie sites should return to the days of reviewing scripts asked in the Summer Vaction post has been answered.
No matter, I have the surprising and out-of-the-box reactions of celebrities and film makers from interviews to tide me over…
What’s that? Milla Jovovich really enjoyed working on RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION and thinks its the best one yet??
Breathtaking.
I shall concur.