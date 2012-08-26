‘Kick-Ass 2’ gets a new villain

Red Mist has a new partner in crime.

British actor/magician Andy Nyman has joined the cast of “Kick-Ass 2: Balls to the Wall,” with the thesp set to play a villain named “The Tumour.” The character, a member of Red Mist’s (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) gang of supervillains The Toxic Mega-Cunts, does not appear to have been featured in the Mark Millar comic-book series on which the sequel is based.

Nyman’s casting was confirmed via the actor’s official website (with further details provided by Bleeding Cool).

In addition to being known in his native country for his work as a magician, Nyman has starred in several British films including “Severance,” “Death at a Funeral” and “Black Death.” He’s also known for his television work, most recently with a starring role on the short-lived semi-improvisational series “Campus” on the U.K.’s Channel 4.

“Kick-Ass 2: Balls to the Wall” is slated to begin filming next month, with original stars Aaron Johnson, Mintz-Plasse, and Chloe Moretz all confirmed to be reprising their roles as Kick-Ass, Red Mist and Hit-Girl, respectively. Also attached to the Jeff Wadlow-directed sequel are franchise newcomers John Leguizamo (as one of Red Mist’s bodyguards), Donald Faison (as superhero Dr. Gravity) and Morris Chestnut (as Hit-Girl’s guardian Marcus Williams), among others. In addition, Jim Carrey is reportedly being eyed for a character named The Colonel, a superhero who helps rally Kick-Ass and friends to action.

Universal has scheduled “Kick-Ass 2” for a June 28, 2013 release.

Will you be seeing “Kick-Ass 2” when it hits theaters? Any fans of Nyman out there? Sound off in the comments.