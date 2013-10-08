‘Kick-Ass 2’, ‘Gravity’ & ‘Lone Ranger’ among Tarantino’s best of 2013

(CBR) Quentin Tarantino knows what he likes, even if his fans aren”t always so sure.

Case in point: The “Django Unchained” director posted his Top 10 films of 2013 (so far) over the weekend, a list that isn”t likely to mirror the majority of critics” end-of-the-year round-ups. Check out his picks, in alphabetical order:

1. “Afternoon Delight” (Jill Soloway)

2. “Before Midnight” (Richard Linklater)

3. “Blue Jasmine” (Woody Allen)

4. “The Conjuring” (James Wan)

5. “Drinking Buddies” (Joe Swanberg)

6. “Frances Ha” (Noah Baumbach)

7. “Gravity” (Alfonso Cuarón)

8. “Kick-Ass 2” (Jeff Wadlow)

9. “The Lone Ranger” (Gore Verbinski)

10. “This Is The End” (Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg)

Films like “Gravity”, “Before Midnight” and “Blue Jasmine” aren”t likely to raise many eyebrows. “Lone Ranger” is a bit of a shock, however, as is “Kick-Ass 2”, even though it scored a positive review around these parts. Keep in mind that the year is far from over; with films like Ridley Scott”s “The Counselor” and “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa” on the way, Tarantino”s final list is still up for grabs.