‘Kick-Ass’ creator Mark Millar to consult on Marvel film franchises for Fox

Fox is tapping a comic-book veteran for assistance with their lucrative superhero properties.
Superstar “Kick-Ass” creator Mark Millar, known for his acclaimed work on such Marvel titles as “The Ultimates” and “Civil War,” has signed on as a creative consultant for Fox’s “X-Men” and “Fantastic Four” film franchises. Under the deal, Millar will work on such upcoming titles as Matthew Vaughn’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” James Mangold’s “The Wolverine” and a “Fantastic Four” reboot to be directed by “Chronicle” phenom Josh Trank.
“As someone who has spent his entire life obsessed with both comic-books and movies, this is essentially my dream gig as it”s a unique combination of both,” said Millar in a statement. “I spent ten years working at Marvel and am really happy with the work I did on the comic side of things so the idea of working with these characters now in a brand new medium is enormously exciting for me. I really like the Fox team, love this bold new direction they have for their franchises and am proud to be working alongside some of modern cinema”s biggest talents. James Mangold is incredible, Matthew Vaughn”s one of my closest pals and Josh Trank gave us, in my opinion, one of the greatest superhero movies of the last decade with ‘Chronicle.’ The invitation to join this crew was maybe the coolest phone-call I”ve ever had.”
Twice nominated for an Eisner Award, the Scotland-based Millar began his career as a teenager writing on the short-lived Trident series “Saviour.” He later went on to land a job with DC, working on such titles as “Swamp Thing” and “JLA” before landing his big break as Warren Ellis’ replacement on DC/Wildstorm’s ultra-violent superhero series “The Authority.” A move to Marvel in the early 2000s saw him bring his distinctive, irreverent flair to titles including “Marvel Knights Spider-Man,” “Fantastic Four,” “Marvel Zombies” and the celebrated “Old Man Logan” plotline in “Wolverine.”
In addition to “Kick-Ass,” Millar is the creator of such series as “Wanted” (loosely adapted into the hit 2008 Angelina Jolie movie of the same name), “War Heroes” and “Nemesis,” the last of which currently has a feature-film version in development at Fox. All were developed via his own Millarworld line of comics that was started in 2004.
No mention of Daredevil anywhere there. Here’s hoping they’ve decided to give it up and let it revert back to Marvel where it belongs!
Fox is not pursuing Daredevil.
The character(minus Elektra) will revert back to Marvel on October 10th, unless Fox can start production on it before that, which seems highly unlikely.
Marvel Studios is where heroes go to become mediocre.
Well, mediocre would be about ten steps up from what Daredevil was at Fox.
Yeah, because Iron Man, Captain America, Thor and The Avengers were oh soo mediocre
Solid B+ movies. Consistent but nothing great. Of all of them Iron Man 1 is the only one I revisit.
well, if that’s not the best way to totally buttfuck all of FOX’s chances at EVER making a decent Marvel flick, I dunno what is! DO YOUR WORST MILLAR! YOU FUCKING WORTHLESS HACK BASTARD! It’ll be nice seeing all of Marvel’s properties back under the the roof they belong under. Worthless prick.
Millar is kind of overrated and I have no idea why a comic writer who is virtually untested in the film industry is supposed to ‘give hope’ for any of the Fox franchises. Lets not forget that celebrated comic book writer Geoff Johns wrote the Green Lantern script, and Frank Miller did The Spirit. A comic book writer in Hollywood is NOT indicative of anything. Even the Kick-Ass movie wasn’t written by Millar, the screenplay was adapted by Matt Vaughn & Co.