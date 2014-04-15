‘Kick-Ass’ director Matthew Vaughn bringing Mark Miller’s ‘Superior’ to the big screen

(CBR) Mark Millar's creator-owned work has a long history with Hollywood, with “Wanted,” “Kick-Ass,” “Kick-Ass 2,” “The Secret Service” and more all getting a silver screen presence. Thus, it should come as little surprise that another one of his creator-owned books will see a big screen debut. According to The Hollywood Reporter , 20th Century Fox has picked up the film rights for Millar and Leinil Yu's “Superior” miniseries with Matthew Vaughn attached to produce. Vaughn has a long history with Millar's Hollywood adaptations, dating back to his time helming “Kick-Ass.” He is also currently directing “The Secret Service” film adaptation.

“This project actually means an awful lot to me. It's something Leinil and I really loved doing and, after years of wanting to work together, gave us our chance to collaborate,” Millar said via the Millarworld Forums . “Matthew's producing, which is great news, and the kind of names he's been chatting about to write and direct is really genuinely exciting.

“Millarworld's building quite a little home at Fox. Universal has the rights to three Millarworld properties and we have some interesting news in the next couple of weeks about another,” Millar continued. “But Fox now has a mighty five Millarworld books in various stages of development, 'The Secret Service' with Matthew and Jane this October (starring Colin Firth, Taron Egerton and Sam Jackson), 'Nemesis' (screenplay completed by Joe and Matthew Carnahan), 'Kindergarten Heroes' (screenplay by Carter Blanchard due this month), Starlight produced by Simon Kinberg and now 'Superior' with Matthew. The kind of talent Fox attaches is impressive these days. From Jim Mangold to Singer to Josh Trank on the Marvel movies has been pretty amazing and I'm delighted with the kind of people they're attaching to the Millarworld books. They're genuinely nice people to work with and I'm more excited than anyone to see this all coming together.”

Published by Marvel's Icon imprint, “Superior” followed the story of Simon Pooni, a 12-year-old boy whose life completely changes when he is diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The story picks up after his MS has taken his ability to walk, and his deepest wish — to become fictional Superman analogue, Superior — is granted by an alien monkey. The limited series ran for 7 issues between 2010 and 2012.