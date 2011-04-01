‘Kick-Ass’ star Chloe Moretz in talks to join ‘Dark Shadows’

Rising teen starlet Chloe Moretz (“Kick-Ass,” “Let Me In”) is in talks to star alongside Johnny Depp in “Dark Shadows,” Tim Burton’s big screen re-imagining of the cult ’60s TV series, reports Deadline.com.

Moretz would play Carolyn, the daughter of Elizabeth Collins Stoddard (Michelle Pfeiffer), who owns the gothic mansion where dark shadows lurk around every corner. Michael Sheen (“Underworld,” “Tron: Legacy”), Eva Green (“Casio Royale”) and Jackie Earle Haley (“Watchmen”) co-star.

Tim Burton directed last year’s smash hit “Alice in Wonderland.”

Moretz will soon appear in Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo Cabret” and “Hick,” with Blake Lively and Alec Baldwin.