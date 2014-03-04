Kickstarter has crowdfunded over $1 billion in pledges

(CBR) Kickstarter announced this morning it has surpassed $1 billion in pledges, with half that figure contributed in the past year alone, giving an indication of the crowdfunding website”s growth.

Comics, the 10th-largest category, account for $25.47 million of that; games leads the pack with $215.93 million.

That $1 billion came from about 5.7 million donors in 224 countries and territories on all seven continents. However, the United States is responsible for the majority of pledges, $663 million, followed by the United Kingdom with $54.5 million.

Kickstarter also singled out a handful of donors, beginning with Neil Gaiman, which it labels as the “most influential.”

Other interesting statistics: The day Kickstarter launched, April 28, 2009, 40 people pledged $1,084 to seven projects; Wednesday is the most popular day of the week for pledging; and the biggest single day for pledges was March 13, 2013, when 54,187 backers pledged $4,029,585.45 to 1,985 projects.