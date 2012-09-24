Kid Rock unleashing new album ‘Rebel Soul’

09.24.12 6 years ago

“Let’s Ride,” says Kid Rock. The rock-to-country crossover king has promised a new single and new album for this fall.

The title above is the first single due from his next album “Rebel Soul,” out on Nov. 19 via Top Dog/Atlantic. According to a release, the holiday drop promises to “cement his place as the premier genre-hopping rock and roller of all time.” Punk-zydeco-cha-cha, perhaps?

The song “Let’s Ride” will be released to radio “imminently,” so apologies in advance for any future double-Rock post. The track — like the rest of the album — was produced by Kid Rock himself.

“Rebel Soul” is the Detroit-bred songwriter’s first since 2010’s “Born Free,” which yielded country, rock and adult contemporary (!) radio hits “Care” and “Collide,” plus the title track.

