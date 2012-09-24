Kid Rock unleashing new album ‘Rebel Soul’

“Let’s Ride,” says Kid Rock. The rock-to-country crossover king has promised a new single and new album for this fall.
The title above is the first single due from his next album “Rebel Soul,” out on Nov. 19 via Top Dog/Atlantic. According to a release, the holiday drop promises to “cement his place as the premier genre-hopping rock and roller of all time.” Punk-zydeco-cha-cha, perhaps?
The song “Let’s Ride” will be released to radio “imminently,” so apologies in advance for any future double-Rock post. The track — like the rest of the album — was produced by Kid Rock himself.
“Rebel Soul” is the Detroit-bred songwriter’s first since 2010’s “Born Free,” which yielded country, rock and adult contemporary (!) radio hits “Care” and “Collide,” plus the title track.
Can not wait. There never was or never will be anybody more true to themselves in putting his music out there. The best artist ive ever heard!!!! ROCK ON!!!!