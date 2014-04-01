Killer Drag Queen Shuts Down a Heckler Who Calls Her Racist

04.01.14 4 years ago

Bianca del Rio is a frontrunner on the current season of the drag queen competition series “RuPaul's Drag Race,” which is — inarguably — the most hilarious reality show on television. And yes, I've seen “Antiques Roadshow.” You must get in on the current season if you haven't yet.

In this footage from what appears to be a recent show, del Rio utterly decimates an audience member who interrupts her gig to call her racist. Tip to that man: Do not mess with a veteran Cuban/Honduran drag queen who is really, really funny. Every line is funnier than the last, and del Rio is always in complete control. Perfectly shady. 

(NSFW, language.)

(via Queerty)

