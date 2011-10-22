Kim Kardashian joins Tyler Perry’s ‘The Marriage Counselor’

Here’s a match made in Heaven: Reality star Kim Kardashian is teaming up with ultra-prolific multi-hyphenate Tyler Perry.

Perry, best known for his “Madea” films (“Hallelujer!”), has cast Kardashian in a substantial role in the next film he’s writing and directing, “The Marriage Counselor,” based on his own play.

According to Deadline.com, “The Marriage Counselor” centers on Judith (Jurnee Smollett), the couples therapist of the title who, bored of her own marriage, ends up cheating with a client, Kardashian will play Judith’s co-worker Ava, who helps judith cope with her troubles.

Perry is also directing and starring in “Good Deeds,” along with Thandie Newton and Gabrielle Union next year. He’ll also star in “I, Alex Cross” for director Rob Cohen (“The Fast and the Furious,” “xXx”).

Best known for her hit reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and its spin-offs, Kardashian’s previous filmwork has included small roles in “Deep in the Valley” and “Disaster Movie.” This will be her biggest role yet.



Are you excited to see Kim Kardashian in more movie roles?