Watch: Kim Kardashian tries to act in ‘Tyler Perry’s Temptation’ trailer

Suddenly that whole end-of-the-world thing doesn’t sound so bad.
Brilliant cinematic auteur Tyler Perry has unleashed the first trailer for his upcoming Lifetime movie of the week “Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor,” which stars Kim Kardashian in a tight purple dress and also some other actors, apparently.
“We have a billion dollars walking in and out of these offices looking for love,” begins the “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star in a riveting opening voiceover. And, later: “The largest social media inventor since Zuckerberg?”
In any case, I’m pretty sure the movie has something do do with cheating, and how that’s bad and also ironic if you’re a marriage counselor. Also, the main actress is the little girl from “Eve’s Bayou.”
My grade for the trailer: A+. After watching it below, be sure and rate it for yourself at top left.
“Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor” hits theaters on March 29.
A+, seriously??? There are so many awful things about the trailer, the “movie”, and Tyler Perry, that it’s a wonder this is even being aired by a low quality network like Lifetime. More questionable, Chris, is how you got a job praising Perry and grading movie trailers. Who says theres no jobs in America?!
sarcasm. look it up.
Kim Kardashian talks like a stupid Megan Fox.
and u look like an idiot for posting that. :D LOL
Not Really. Glides comment fits. Your comment, however, is stupid. And children, putting a smiley and capitol LOL at the end of your sentence doesn’t make you winner by default either.
I have never missed a Tyler Perry movie, but I will be missing this one. Not sure what he was thinking putting a Kartrashian in his movie. Appearing in a porn does not say you can act and she can’t.
Yes its so stupid of Tyler to put a kardashian in his movie! Tyler Will loose allot of fans also in europe! I really dont understand his point!!
You idot’s Doont know what your talking about get a life .
By get a life do you start watching mind numbing shit from the “Kartrashians” because if you do i got some bad news for you…..
Kim Kardashians part is probably very small. The movie looks very good it would dumb to miss out because of her being in it.
It looks interesting to me. Will check it out for sure. Love me some Tyler Perry.
Great job Kim..
Hope she can doo a lil sucky sucky still :)
I am a huge fan of Perry. However, I, like many others, have to wonder what he was thinking casting Kim K. as a part of this film or if Perry had a major say in the casting. This film almost sounds like a rip off of 2009’s Obsessed.
Honestly Kim K aside this trailer looks awesome. Love Tyler Perry!
Thing is, Kim Kardashian can act, it’s her being real that’s questionable… I saw the play and it was actually pretty decent so meh, maybe I’ll watch, begrudgingly for aiding the advancement of Kim K’s career.
How can non actors judge actors! Wow! I see stars in that movie I am not fond of..Kim is not one! But will still go and see it!
The same way non singers judge singers.
Terrible, Kim made it lower than B rated for T.V. That chick has negative talent. Only the lonely will waste their time with this.
I am incredibly grateful that i AM not able to watch this trailer, my life is most certainly better off not watching bad acting by a non actor.
Yay Kim!!! Can’t wait to see it! Very smart move Mr. Perry, but you knew that!
Write a comment…I don’t think Kim K. was that horrible in acting, I just think her voice sound like she’s a little girl in a way….to me it doesn’t really fit her body.
Anyone who is hating on this trailer because of Kim K. And only her, Are apparently blind or haters. She did her part just fine from what i saw and she did great acting (Way better than i thought she would have), So yeah.
all u haters beefing on kim k she got a job what u got? other than a laptop and internet access… kmt
cnt wait to see d movieee spring too far!!!
well said Ella i totally agree,
A job she only has thanks to releasing a sex tape a while back….. well though out argument there.
Think Tyler Perry is on to something…wondering if this movie is based on Kim K’s and the “Trial & Tribulations” of her marriage to Kris Hump, and affair with Mr Control Freak himself Kanye West. Maybe instead of callin it Temptation, it should be… Rise and Fall of a Porn Star… Opp’s!!! did I say that! ; )
Wow you must really like Kim, you know so much about her life…. oh! you don’t have to read or watch any of it, YOU CHOOSE TOO… OPP’S!!!! did i say that …
I Think Kim Did Okay For A First time
kim kardashian and tyler perry are both great people and actors .who is it for all the people that have Negative comments to make harsh judgements about people they Never met to know if there bad people or not.Movie looks Fantastic and i’ll be the first person to be in line to watch this movie.Being beautiful and ambitious is not a curse its a gift because you surrounded by ugly people in the inside that aren’t so nice.
Love everything you said !!!! So many negative people about…she works hard for what she’s got….
By releasing a sex tape…..
im watching. tyler perry movies have been good all the way up to this point. im not doubting him now
so what if kim is in this? for the first time ever i actually want to see a tyler perry movie but not because of her but because this movie actually looks quite good.
Wow, that’s hot…Can’t wait to see it…
Looks good…can’t wait to see this. Kim and the rest of the cast are doing the best they can on this move..Tyler Perry knows what he is doing when casting actors………
Do you all respect Tyler Perry? I know that I do. Would he ever hire Kim Kardashian if she were all the NEGATIVE AND HARSH things that the media and now you, say about her? Would he even want to stake his reputation if she were half the things that you all try to call her on??? Shame on you all. I for one, like Kim Kardashian. She works hard and she’s finally happy. I hope the movie does well, for Tyler Perry. He’s a CLASS ACT.
This looks great! Cant wait to see this the TEMPTATION is overwhelming. Now I do not understand why people hate on Ms. K. Kardashian like they actually know who she is and im pretty sure the lot of you may have been caught with your pants down, total figure of speech but yeah anyway! The cast looks great and the plot is very interesting so woot woot!
This movie looks good, possibly one of Perry’s best. But really…Kim Kardashian? Why in the Hell did she get a part? I’m sure that there were several other choices. Choices that would have made the movie amazing. She will be the reason for this movie failing. I’m just going to block out every scene she’s in.
Surprisingly I don’t think Kim K is the problem for this movie because this movie itself got it’s problems. This looks like a show more than a movie. Did they just pretty much show us the whole movie on the trailer? Even the trailer looks like it’s a promotion for a show
tyler perryis a man who has the hots for Kim K. There was no reason to put this nobody in his movie but clearly his secret desire.His own fans begged him not to do it so Perry, I have no respect for you.
Stupid move casting that vapid cow