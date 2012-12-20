Watch: Kim Kardashian tries to act in ‘Tyler Perry’s Temptation’ trailer

Suddenly that whole end-of-the-world thing doesn’t sound so bad.

Brilliant cinematic auteur Tyler Perry has unleashed the first trailer for his upcoming Lifetime movie of the week “Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor,” which stars Kim Kardashian in a tight purple dress and also some other actors, apparently.

“We have a billion dollars walking in and out of these offices looking for love,” begins the “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star in a riveting opening voiceover. And, later: “The largest social media inventor since Zuckerberg?”

In any case, I’m pretty sure the movie has something do do with cheating, and how that’s bad and also ironic if you’re a marriage counselor. Also, the main actress is the little girl from “Eve’s Bayou.”

My grade for the trailer: A+. After watching it below, be sure and rate it for yourself at top left.

“Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor” hits theaters on March 29.