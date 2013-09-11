Watch: Kings of Leon cover Robyn’s ‘Dancing On My Own’

09.11.13 5 years ago

Kings of Leon, whose new album, “Mechanical Bull, comes out Sept. 24, covered Robyn”s “Dancing On My Own,” a new twist yesterday on BBC Radio 1.

The Followill  family slowed the track down and bolstered it with a trembling, fuzzy guitar background to give it an emotional heft.  It”s a little as if they crossed Roxy Music with the Swedish dance diva. There”s also something very cool about Caleb Followill”s gruff voice singing the line, “I”m not the girl you”re taking home.”

On BBC Radio 1, the group also previewed several new songs from the forthcoming album, including “Beautiful War” (embedded beneath the video),  “Family Tree,” and “Wait For Me.”

What do you think of Kings of Leon”s cover? They are just the latest act to do so. Check out these other versions by Fleet FoxesThe Duke Spirit, and Cher Lloyd.
 

Around The Web

TAGScher lloyddancing on my ownFLEET FOXESkings of leonMECHANICAL BULLrobynroxy musicThe Duke Spirit

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP