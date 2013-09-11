Watch: Kings of Leon cover Robyn’s ‘Dancing On My Own’

Kings of Leon, whose new album, “Mechanical Bull, comes out Sept. 24, covered Robyn”s “Dancing On My Own,” a new twist yesterday on BBC Radio 1.

The Followill family slowed the track down and bolstered it with a trembling, fuzzy guitar background to give it an emotional heft. It”s a little as if they crossed Roxy Music with the Swedish dance diva. There”s also something very cool about Caleb Followill”s gruff voice singing the line, “I”m not the girl you”re taking home.”

On BBC Radio 1, the group also previewed several new songs from the forthcoming album, including “Beautiful War” (embedded beneath the video), “Family Tree,” and “Wait For Me.”

What do you think of Kings of Leon”s cover? They are just the latest act to do so. Check out these other versions by Fleet Foxes, The Duke Spirit, and Cher Lloyd.

