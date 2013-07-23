Kings of Leon, Jay-Z and Robin Thicke rule this week’s Spotify charts

The following list represents the top streamed tracks on Spotify from Monday, July 15, to Sunday, July 21:



1. Robin Thicke, “Blurred Lines” (Star Trak LLC/Interscope)

2. Jay-Z, “Holy Grail” (Roc Nation)

3. Miley Cyrus, “We Can’t Stop” (RCA Records)

4. Imagine Dragons, “Radioactive” (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records)

5. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton, “Can’t Hold Us” (Macklemore)

6. Jay-Z, “(Expletive)withmeyouknowigotit” (Roc Nation)

7. Jay-Z, “Tom Ford” (Roc Nation)

8. Bruno Mars, “Treasure” (Atlantic Records)

9. Daft Punk, “Get Lucky – Radio Edit” (Columbia Records)

10. Avicii, “Wake Me Up” (Universal)

The following list represents the most viral tracks on Spotify, based on the number of people who shared it divided by the number who listened to it, from Monday, July 15, to Sunday, July 21, via Facebook, Tumblr, Twitter and Spotify.

1. Kings of Leon, “Supersoaker” (RCA Records)

2. Avenged Sevenfold, “Hail to the King” (Warner Bros.)

3. John Mayer, “Wildfire” (Columbia Records)

4. Lorde, “Royals” (Lava Music/Republic Records)

5. Justin Timberlake, “Take Back the Night” (RCA Records)

6. Lana Del Rey, “Summerime Sadness” (Interscope)

7. Pearl Jam, “Mind Your Manners” (Island Records)

8. Panic! At the Disco feat. Lolo, “Miss Jackson” (Decaydance/Fueled By Ramen)

9. The Weeknd, “Belong to the World” (Universal)

10. Avicii, “Wake Me Up” (Universal)

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



