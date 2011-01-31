Kings of Leon plan mini-tour around Coachella

Kings of Leon have added three U.S. tour dates around the group”s April 15 headlining slot at the 2011 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15. Tickets go on sale Feb. 12. We smell Valentine”s Day gift.

Additionally, the KOL”s Australia and South Africa dates, which were postponed due to drummer Nathan Followill”s arm surgery, have been rebooked for October/November.

The group”s already announced European tour starts May 28 in Slane, Ireland.

New dates for Kings of Leon:

4/8 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

4/9 Memphis, TN FED Ex Forum

4/12 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center