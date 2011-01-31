Kings of Leon plan mini-tour around Coachella

01.31.11 8 years ago

Kings of Leon have added three U.S. tour dates around the group”s April 15  headlining slot at the 2011 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15. Tickets go on sale Feb. 12. We smell Valentine”s Day gift.

Additionally, the KOL”s Australia and South Africa dates, which were postponed due to drummer Nathan Followill”s arm surgery, have been rebooked for October/November.

The group”s already announced European tour starts May 28 in Slane, Ireland.

New dates for Kings of Leon:

4/8 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
4/9 Memphis, TN FED Ex Forum
4/12 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

 

Around The Web

TAGScoachellaIRELANDkings of leontour

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP