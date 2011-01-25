‘King’s Speech,’ ‘True Grit’ lead nominees for the 83rd Academy Awards

David Fincher’s “The Social Network” remains the Best Picture frontrunner, but “The King’s Speech” and “True Grit” received the most nominations for the 83rd Academy Awards.
“The King’s Speech” received 12 nominations on Tuesday (Jan. 25) morning, including nods for Best Picture, Best Director (Tom Hooper) and Screenplay (David Seidler), plus nods for stars Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush and Helena Bonham Carter.
“True Grit” was second in total nominations with 10, as the Coen Brothers earned nods for directing and screenplay and as well as for producing the Best Picture nominee. “True Grit” stars Jeff Bridges and Hailee Steinfeld also received nods.
“The Social Network” received 8 nominations, including expected nods for Best Picture, director Fincher, writer Aaron Sorkin and leading man Jesse Eisenberg. That was one nomination ahead of “The Fighter,” which earned supporting nominations for Amy Adams, Melissa Leo and Christian Bale, plus Best Picture, Director (David O. Russell) and Screenplay for Scott Silver and Paul Tamasy & Eric Johnson.
Joining “King’s Speech,” “True Grit,” “The Social Network” and “The Fighter” in the 10-film Best Picture race are “Black Swan,” “Inception,” “The Kids Are All Right,” “127 House,” “Toy Story 3” and “Winter’s Bone.”
“Black Swan” helmer Darren Aronofsky joined the helmers of the four leading nominees in the Best Director field. [Odd note: Nine of the 10 Best Picture nominees picked up screenplay nominations. The only exception was “Black Swan.” Mike Leigh received the only non-Best Picture screenplay nod for “Another Year.”
Acclaimed “Biutiful” star and former Oscar winner Javier Bardem was a slightly surprising Best Actor nominee, where he’ll go up against Bridges, Eisenberg, Firth and Oscar co-host James Franco.
The Best Actress race will pit presumed favorites Annette Bening (“The Kids Are All Right”) and Natalie Portman (“Black Swan”) against Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Williams and the category’s only former winner, Nicole Kidman of “Rabbit Hole.”
Rush is the only former winner in the Supporting Actor field, where he’ll go against Bale, plus Jeremy Renner and first-time nominees John Hawkes and Mark Ruffalo.
Of the acting actors, Supporting Actress is the only field without a former winner, though former nominees Adams, Leo and Carter will face off with newcomer Steinfeld and critical favorite Jackie Weaver.
The 83rd Academy Awards will take place in Hollywood on Sunday, February 27 and will be broadcast live on ABC.
Outside of the fact that the voters are just head over heels in love with the Coen Brothers can you provide any other insight as to why/how Chris Nolan got snubbed for Best Director? I just don’t get it, he seemed like a lock. Inception was not my favorite movie of the year, but there’s no doubting the directorial prowess it took to make that movie especially when lined up against the traditional True Grit.
How hard can it be to direct CGI that’s added during post-production?
If you knew anything about the film on which you are commenting you would know that Nolan kept CGI to a minimum in Inception and that it has always been very important to him to do as much possible in camera. The hallway scene, for example, was not CGI, that was a built set.
I haven’t seen a single one of these movies. On the other hand, I watched a handful of great films by Pedro Costa, John Cassavetes, and Mike Leigh.
You should get over your smug self, Echos. Darren Aronofsky, David O. Russell, Christopher Nolan, Danny Boyle and the Coen Bros all started out as obscure independant directors. They’ve earned thier cred with movies like Spanking the Monkey, Pi, Memento, Millions and Blood Simple. There’s nothing wrong with bringing thier talent to a larger audience. If it is good its good(and most of these films are good).
But none of those movies you listed are any good.
BS, Echos.
I continue to be stunned at the lovefest going on for the overrated King’s Speech.
It’s not overrrated.