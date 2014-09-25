Kirsten Dunst Doesn’t Want To Take A Selfie With You

09.25.14 4 years ago

Kirsten Dunst is one of those actors who wears her celebrity rather wearily, which you can't really blame her for given that she's been famous since she was 12 (not to mention a favorite target of the paparazzi over the years). So I can't help but feel like this new Matthew Frost-directed short film – in which two hilariously vapid, selfie-obsessed Angelenos treat her like a social-media prop – sums up her feelings about celebrity culture in general. Or not! Whatever the case, I loved her in “Lost in Translation.”

ASPIRATIONAL from Matthew Frost on Vimeo.

