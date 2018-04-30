HBO

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, real-life lovers who met while playing fictional sweethearts Jon Snow and Ygritte on Game of Thrones, are getting married in the “very near future.” No specific date has been made public, because the couple is understandably worried about fans of the hit HBO show pulling a Daenerys and invading not Westeros, but the Scottish castle where they’re getting hitched. The exclusive invitations have reportedly been sent out, though, and according to the Daily Mail, they include a subtle Game of Thrones nod.

The 200 guests invited to see the 31-year-old actor marry his former Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie at a Scottish castle were tickled to see the envelopes were adorned with a stamp featuring Kit as Jon Snow. The pair, left, got engaged last September and a pal says: “They organized the wedding quickly because they didn’t want information to leak. But putting Kit’s face on the envelope might be a bit of a giveaway, at least for postmen across the country.” (Via)

You can see (and buy) the stamps here, which also feature Ned, Sansa, and Arya Stark; Tyrion, Cersei, Jaime, and Tywin Lannister; Daenerys Targaryen; Olenna Tyrell; and more. It’s a cute present to give to a Game of Thrones fan on their wedding day, and way cheaper than, y’know, murdering them.

