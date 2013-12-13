‘Knights of Badassdom’ finally gets a release date and a trailer

(CBR) Hey, remember “Knights of Badassdom”? That movie where LARPers wind up facing off against real supernatural enemies starring Peter Dinklage, Steve Zahn, Danny Pudi, Summer Glau and Ryan Kwanten? Considering we haven”t seen or heard anything about the film since 2011, the answer might be no, but EOne Films US is trying to raise awareness once again with a new 30-second trailer.
As the trailer says, you can try to get the Joe Lynch (“Wrong Turn 2: Dead End”) film to your home town starting Jan. 21, although no further details are given. After that, the movie will make its way On Demand and digital on Feb. 11.
Wonder how one would go about getting it to their town. I know of at least 8 individuals here that would be very interested in seeing it on the big screen. And just in case the “correct” personage(s) read this, that would be Tulsa Okla
It is nice to know that the film will finally be seen by those who have been patiently waiting all these years.
I’ll settle for this 85 minutes version, it’s better than a kick in the teeth, plus it will be great to see Summer Glau wielding that sword as Gwenn. (plus her outfit is really cool)
This has been dangled in front of me so long and yanked away so many times. I am afraid to get my hopes up. I’ll believe it when I SEE it! This time better be for REAL, DAMMIT!