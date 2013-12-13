‘Knights of Badassdom’ finally gets a release date and a trailer

(CBR) Hey, remember “Knights of Badassdom”? That movie where LARPers wind up facing off against real supernatural enemies starring Peter Dinklage, Steve Zahn, Danny Pudi, Summer Glau and Ryan Kwanten? Considering we haven”t seen or heard anything about the film since 2011, the answer might be no, but EOne Films US is trying to raise awareness once again with a new 30-second trailer.

As the trailer says, you can try to get the Joe Lynch (“Wrong Turn 2: Dead End”) film to your home town starting Jan. 21, although no further details are given. After that, the movie will make its way On Demand and digital on Feb. 11.

(via Empire)