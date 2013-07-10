Korn’s new album promises a ‘Paradigm Shift’

Korn has titled their next album something quite expectant: “The Paradigm Shift” (Prospect Park) will be out on Oct. 1, making it their 11th studio album.

The rock band welcomes the return of guitarist Brian “Head” Welch, who left the group eight years ago to get sober. Frontman Jonathan Davis also did a stint in rehab after the rockers” last “The Path of Totality.”

On the album”s name, “It’s a term encompassing different perspectives. You can view a piece of art from one angle and it takes on a certain image. If you look from another angle, it’s a completely different image. We liken that to Korn in 2013,” said Guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer in a statement. “With Head back in the fold, all of the elements fans have loved since day one are there, but we’re interpreting them from a new perspective. It’s a bigger, brighter and bolder Korn.”



Korn hit the studio with producer Don Gilmore (Linking Park) for the first time for “The Paradigm Shift.” The five-piece is scheduled for a handful of fest dates through the rest of the summer, schedule here

“The Path of Totality” made it to No. 10 in 2011.