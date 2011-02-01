Kristen Bell books room in ‘House of Lies’ for Showtime

Plotting a possible return to the small screen, “Veronica Mars” star Kristen Bell has joined the cast of the Showtime comedy pilot “House of Lies.”

Showtime announced on Tuesday (Feb. 1) that Bell will play Jeannie Van Der Hooven, a “razor-sharp, Ivy-League [sic] graduate” working at the management consultant firm fronted by Don Cheadle’s cutthroat Marty.

“House of Lies” is adapted by Matthew Carnahan (“Dirt”) from Martin Kihn’s bestseller “House of Lies: How Management Consultants Steal Your Watch and Tell You the Time.” Jessika Borsiczky is executive producing the pilot, which will be directed by Stephen Hopkins (“Californication”).

In addition to Cheadle and Bell, the “House of Lies” cast currently includes Dawn Oliveri (“Heroes”), Josh Lawson (“Romantically Challenged”), Ben Schwartz (“Parks and Recreation”), Glynn Turman (“In Treatment”) and Donis Leonard Jr.

In addition to her acclaimed three-season run on “Veronica Mars,” Bell’s TV credits include “Heroes,” “Party Down” and, of course, her regular vocal turn on “Gossip Girl.” You might have seen her on the big screen recently in “Burlesque,” “You Again,” “When in Rome” or “Couple’s Retreat.”