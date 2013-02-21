Kristen Stewart and Jane Fonda added to Oscars presenters list

“Twilight” star Kristen Stewart, Oscar winner Jane Fonda, Jennifer Garner and Kerry Washington have all been added as presenters for the upcoming Oscar telecast.

Show producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron made the announcement today.

Stewart is best known for the “Twilight” saga and also starred in 2012’s “On the Road” and “Snow White and the Huntsman.” Her presence should be a big draw for the telecast.

Fonda will add some more prestige to the Oscar ceremony. She’s earned a whopping seven nominations and picked up acting trophies for her roles in “Klute” and “Coming Home.”

Washington co-starred in Quentin Tarantino’s Best Picture nominee “Django Unchained,” and currently stars on ABC’s hit drama “Scandal.” Garner, who recently appeared in “The Odd Life of Timothy Green,” will be seen next in “Dallas Buyers Club.”