Kristen Stewart and Jane Fonda added to Oscars presenters list

“Twilight” star Kristen Stewart, Oscar winner Jane Fonda, Jennifer Garner and Kerry Washington have all been added as presenters for the upcoming Oscar telecast. 

Show producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron made the announcement today.

Stewart is best known for the “Twilight” saga and also starred in 2012’s “On the Road” and “Snow White and the Huntsman.” Her presence should be a big draw for the telecast.

Fonda will add some more prestige to the Oscar ceremony. She’s earned a whopping seven nominations and picked up acting trophies for her roles in “Klute” and “Coming Home.”

Washington co-starred in Quentin Tarantino’s Best Picture nominee “Django Unchained,” and currently stars on ABC’s hit drama “Scandal.” Garner, who recently appeared in “The Odd Life of Timothy Green,” will be seen next in “Dallas Buyers Club.” 

The quartet of actresses joins an already bulging line-up of presenters. Among the celebs scheduled to acts as presenters are Jennifer Aniston, Michael Douglas, Jamie Foxx, Paul Rudd, Salma Hayek, Melissa McCarthy, Liam Neeson, John Travolta, Ben Affleck, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Lawrence, Halle Berry, Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Mark Wahlberg with his thunder buddy Ted (voiced by host Seth MacFarlane). 

“Marvel’s The Avengers” cast members Robert Downey Jr., Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo are also participating.

Returning 2011 Oscar winners Jean Dujardin, Christopher Plummer, Octavia Spencer and Meryl Streep will also hand out awards, as will the reunited cast members of “Chicago,” Richard Gere, Queen Latifah, Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The evening’s performers include Kristin Chenoweth, Jennifer Hudson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried, Eddie Redmayne, Samantha Barks, Aaron Tveit and Helena Bonham, Adele, Dame Shirley Bassey, Norah Jones and Barbra Streisand.

Wow. 

The Academy Awards air live on ABC Sunday, February 24. 

