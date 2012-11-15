Watch: Kristen Stewart burns burns burns in new ‘On the Road’ trailer

Let’s face it: the promise of Kristen Stewart in various states of undress will be a not-insignificant audience draw for “On the Road.”

The long-awaited Jack Kerouac adaptation has a brand-new trailer that focuses heavily on the sex appeal of its twenty-something stars – namely Stewart (“hop in, the water’s fine,” says her Marylou at one point) and Garrett Hedlund, whose Dean Moriarty may well be shirtless for a significant portion of the film’s running time if the preview is any indication.

In any case, it’s an effective, affecting spot filled with gorgeous imagery (the film was directed by “Motorcycle Diaries” helmer Walter Salles), evocative music and a whole host of beautiful, tortured young people. Now what more could you ask for?

My grade for the trailer: A-. After watching it below, rate it for yourself at top left.



“On the Road” also stars Sam Riley, Amy Adams, Tom Sturridge, Kirsten Dunst and Viggo Mortensen. It’s slated to hit theaters in New York and Los Angeles on December 21, followed by a wide release in January.

Follow me on Twitter @HitFixChris