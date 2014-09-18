Kristen Wiig Blows Your Mind as a ‘W’ Cover Model

09.18.14 4 years ago

Because we are humans, we love Kristen Wiig. We respect and honor her choices. And her everything.

Now we're wowed by the “SNL” vet for entirely new reasons. Check out her cover photo on the upcoming issue of 'W' magazine. 

Some Hitchcock Blonde power poshness here. I'm not sure why, but I can't stop looking at this picture. Her gaze is pretty transfixing, but I think the utter unexpectedness really sells it. I hope we're all lamenting the fact that Gilda Radner never got the chance to do something like this.

(Photo: Kristen Wiig covers the October 2014 issue of W magazine in Valentino photographed by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin and styled by Edward Enninful, via Tom and Lorenzo)

